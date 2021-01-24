Don't Buy EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 29th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of February.

EnLink Midstream's next dividend payment will be US$0.094 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.38 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that EnLink Midstream has a trailing yield of 9.4% on the current share price of $4. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. EnLink Midstream reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. The company paid out 90% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ENLC Historic Dividend January 24th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. EnLink Midstream was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. EnLink Midstream has seen its dividend decline 8.9% per annum on average over the past seven years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

Has EnLink Midstream got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's hard to get used to EnLink Midstream paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. Worse, the dividend was not well covered by cash flow. It's not that we think EnLink Midstream is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of EnLink Midstream don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. We've identified 3 warning signs with EnLink Midstream (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.