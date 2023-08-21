Don’t Buy Concert Tickets on This Day of the Week

Finding concert tickets at a reasonable price can be tricky, especially if the artist you want to see is in high demand. With bots and other fans clamoring for a spot at the event, you might not even get in on time to buy a ticket — much less the ticket you want. And if you’re still keen on going to the concert, you might have to deal with resellers who’ve bumped up the price significantly.

That’s why it’s a good idea to plan ahead and buy your tickets in advance, if possible, or on days that are less busy. Not only can this help you score the best deal, but it can also get you a better seat — unless you’re going for general admission.

But what are the best days to buy concert tickets? And what are the worst ones?

Best Days To Buy Concert Tickets: Wednesday or Thursday

Concerts can happen at any time of the day or week, so it’s hard to pin down which days are best to purchase tickets. With that in mind, you’re likely to find tickets at the lowest price during presale.

“In my opinion, the best day to buy concert tickets is during the presale, whenever that day would be,” said David Triana, account executive at PR firm Delight Labs. “Seat and section selection is much better. You can wait until a few days before the concert to see if people are reselling their tickets at lower prices, but that’s a bit risky.”

Lindsey Seidman, associate director of campaign marketing at Goldstar, part of TodayTix Group, added that the “majority of concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday. If you are looking for the best tickets in a seated venue, then the best time to get those tickets would be in the presale window, which usually lands on a Wednesday or Thursday. Customers can get access to the presale by subscribing to the artist or venue email list or access through a credit card presale.”

Don’t Buy Concert Tickets On the Weekend

Unfortunately, not everyone can buy tickets during the presale period. Many people end up waiting until the general sales have begun, which can lead to higher prices.

“The worst day [to buy concert tickets] is a few days after the general sale has begun,” said Triana. “As demand grows, prices will, as well, and you run the risk of the concert being sold out.”

If the concert you want to see is sold out, you might still be able to get tickets. However, there’s a higher chance that they’ll be more expensive. They could also be priced higher on the weekends or around holidays.

Price fluctuations do depend on a number of factors, though, such as how popular the show is, when and where the concert takes place, and the genre of music.

“Electronic and Reggae tend to sell slowly at the start and have the majority of sales in the last 7 days,” said Seidman. Sales also differ depending on the city. “NYC experiences a lot of sales closer to the concert date because of the pure volume of events happening each week.”

Now, if you get lucky, you might find a better deal if you wait to purchase tickets until closer to the actual event.

“If you are not worried about the show selling out in advance, it is best to wait [until it’s] closer to the show,” said Seidman. “It truly depends [on] if the show is in high demand or not, but resale concert tickets tend to go for a discounted price the day of the show.”

Ways To Save on Concert Tickets

While booking concert tickets during the week or presale periods might save you some money, there are a few other options if you’re trying to cut costs on your next concert. These include:

Use a discounted market. “The best way to save money is to buy with discounted platforms or the resale market,” said Seidman. “It is rare that music promoters will adjust the price of a ticket after the show has gone on sale. It does happen occasionally, but it is hard to track.”

Bottom Line

Ultimately, booking on the weekend or after presales have ended are more likely to cost you more. But booking during presales or during the middle of the week could result in some savings on concert tickets.

Check out some reputable resell platforms or, if you’re okay with potentially missing the event, consider waiting for some last-minute ticket sales at a discounted price.

