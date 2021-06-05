Don't Buy Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Readers hoping to buy Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Capitol Federal Financial's shares on or after the 10th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.40 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.74 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Capitol Federal Financial has a trailing yield of 5.8% on the current stock price of $12.86. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Capitol Federal Financial is paying out an acceptable 60% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CFFN Historic Dividend June 5th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Capitol Federal Financial's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Capitol Federal Financial's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.1% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

Has Capitol Federal Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have not grown at all, and the company pays out a bit over half its profits to shareholders. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

So if you're still interested in Capitol Federal Financial despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. We've identified 2 warning signs with Capitol Federal Financial (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

