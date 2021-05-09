Don't Buy BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 14th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of May.

BGSF's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.40 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, BGSF has a trailing yield of approximately 3.0% on its current stock price of $13.12. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. BGSF distributed an unsustainably high 158% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether BGSF generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 32% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while BGSF's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BGSF Historic Dividend May 9th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. BGSF's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 39% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. BGSF has seen its dividend decline 6.5% per annum on average over the past six years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid BGSF? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 158% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in BGSF's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering BGSF as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example - BGSF has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

