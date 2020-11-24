Don't Buy Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Readers hoping to buy Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

Ashland Global Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.10 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Ashland Global Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $77.21. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ashland Global Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Ashland Global Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Ashland Global Holdings's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Ashland Global Holdings didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It paid out 102% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ASH Historic Dividend November 25th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Ashland Global Holdings was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Ashland Global Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Ashland Global Holdings for the upcoming dividend? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making, especially given that the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not that we think Ashland Global Holdings is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Curious what other investors think of Ashland Global Holdings? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.