Don’t Buy a House in These 7 Major Cities If You Make Less Than $100K

The cost of living in some cities is way more expensive than others, and this includes buying a house. Your housing situation usually comes from how much you earn. This is because your income determines if you can afford to buy a house, and what kind of house you can afford to buy.

If you make less than $100k, there are some cities you should never buy a house in as you’d struggle to meet up with the financial involvements.

1. New York City

As the largest city in the United States (by population), it shouldn’t be a surprise. With over 8 million New Yorkers, the cost of living in this city is expectedly high and with it housing. You’ll need an average salary of $165,464 to live comfortably and afford the monthly $6,894 living expenses in this city. So if you earn below $100, 000, don’t consider buying a house in New York City.

2. Los Angeles

Buying a home in L. A is one of the best investments you can make. Yet trying to do that on an income less than $100k is simply setting yourself up for disappointment. With a population above 3 million and an average monthly cost of $8,666, you’ll need an income of $193,581 to buy a house in L.A.

3. San Diego

San Diego is an expensive city and if you’re not making enough money, reconsider buying a house in this city. You’ll need an average income of $211,007 and $8,792 in monthly costs to live here comfortably. So if your income is less than $100k, it’s not worth it.

4. San Jose

San Jose is a no-go area to live comfortably or buy a house with below $100k because it has the highest income requirement of any city on this list. The average salary and monthly cost are $269,386 and $11,224, respectively. Don’t even think about it.

5. San Francisco

Being the tech hub of the United States, it’s easy to know why an income below $100k wouldn’t be able to buy you a house in the city. The monthly cost of living is also high — about $10,471 — and you’ll need an average salary of $251,308 to survive here.

6. Washington D.C.

This may not be a popular option, but it’s still a city you should not buy a house in if your income is below $100k. The average salary to live comfortably here? $159,683.

7. Boston

While Boston may have the lowest population on this list, it doesn’t necessarily translate to a lower cost of living. You’ll still need to be able to afford the $6,786 in monthly expenses and earn a salary of $162,875. As such, with a salary of less than $100,000, you’d struggle to live here without even being able to afford to buy a house.

