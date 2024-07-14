Don’t Be Passive Through this Next Rate Cycle

Bond investors should closely monitor their allocation and management strategies, given the current favorable real Treasury bond yields above 2% and even higher yields on investment-grade bonds.

Bonds are now competitive with other asset classes, a situation not seen in decades due to historically low central bank policy rates. Despite this, many investors continue to neglect their bond allocations, possibly due to poor returns over the past decade. Passive bond index funds and ETFs, like the Vanguard Total Bond Market II Index Fund and iShares Core U.S.

Aggregate Bond ETF, have gained popularity but may not align with all investors' objectives. Active bond management, which can better match investment goals and risk tolerance, often outperforms passive strategies even after fees. Investors should consider a more active approach to bond investing to optimize their portfolio performance and risk management.

Finsum: A rate cut seems more likely given the economic outlook and investors should plan accordingly

bonds

fixed income

rates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.