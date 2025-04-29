Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet

A late April 2025 rally in the S&P 500 has sparked a wave of investor optimism, with some asserting that the market has fully absorbed the effects of President Trump’s tariffs. However, this optimism may be premature.

Key indicators point to significant headwinds ahead. Entrenched inflation and a resolutely hawkish Federal Reserve, lackluster corporate earnings accompanied by downward revisions, escalating geopolitical tensions, and the looming risk that tariffs impact U.S. consumers have yet to materialize.

These factors suggest the market's challenges are far from over.

Investors eyeing a defensive posture, such as allocating capital to physical gold or traditionally resilient sectors like utilities, have compelling reasons to prepare for turbulence in the near term.

Sticky Inflation and a Resistant Fed

Despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes in recent quarters, inflation has proven more resilient than anticipated, with the Consumer Price Index rising 2.4% year-over-year in March. The Fed has made it clear: rate cuts are unlikely until inflation decisively moves closer to its 2% target.

This stance, which stands in direct contrast to President Trump’s vocal demands for lower rates, poses a dual threat, pressuring equity valuations and constraining consumer spending. Moreover, if expectations of imminent rate cuts have underpinned recent market strength, any shift in that outlook could spark renewed volatility across asset classes.

Weak Earnings and Downward Revisions

Across multiple sectors, several companies have underperformed in the most recent quarter due to declining profits and revenue misses, among other factors. Airline companies Finnair and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) each posted losses, with the latter among several U.S. carriers to withdraw its full-year 2025 forward guidance due to uncertainty in the market.

Pharmaceuticals giant Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) also noted a quarterly loss while slashing its full-year earnings estimates and announced plans to cut up to 2,200 positions.

Meanwhile, electronics maker Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) also reported disappointing net sales, lowered due to dwindling sales across its industrial, medical, and automotive lines amid ongoing tariff concerns.

To be clear, not every company reporting first-quarter 2025 earnings has missed analyst expectations.

However, with each successive firm, industry, or sector that delivers disappointing results, the broader perception of market health continues to deteriorate, heightening concerns about the strength and sustainability of the current economic expansion.

Geopolitical Risks Remain—and Grow

One of the most pressing geopolitical risks facing U.S. consumers and businesses is the escalating trade conflict between the Trump administration and China. As of late April 2025, the U.S. has imposed tariffs of at least 145% on Chinese imports, affecting approximately $440 billion of goods based on 2024 figures. With no meaningful progress toward a trade resolution, it is increasingly unlikely that consumers or importers will soon see relief from these elevated costs.

Meanwhile, instability in the Middle East continues to rattle energy markets. Although oil prices have recently declined, driven partly by increased production from OPEC+ nations, underlying tensions remain acute. Heightened friction between the United States and Iran, coupled with ongoing conflict in Gaza, threatens to inject further volatility into an already fragile global energy landscape.

Tariff Uncertainty Continues

Markets experienced significant turbulence earlier this year with a wave of tariff announcements affecting imports from various countries. Following a series of rapid-fire declarations and subsequent pauses by the Trump administration in early April, the U.S. has since embarked on a flurry of trade negotiations with dozens of nations.

However, unless these agreements materialize, the suspended tariffs are expected to be reinstated later in the year, setting the stage for renewed market volatility.

The U.S.-China tariff landscape is also poised to intensify. Should the administration expand duties on critical technology imports, consumers could face sharp price increases on electronics and other tech goods. At the same time, Beijing’s potential retaliatory measures, particularly restrictions on exports of rare earth minerals essential to high-tech manufacturing, pose a serious threat to supply chains and could severely impact select technology firms and broader equity markets.

