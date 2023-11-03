Don’t Be Distracted by Short-Term Volatility

The Federal Reserve is clearly close to the end of its hiking cycle. Thus, there is more data dependency which is leading to big swings in the stock and bond markets following the release of economic data such as the CPI and the jobs report. According to Blackrock’s Rick Rieder, the CIO of Global Fixed Income, many market participants are making a mistake by over reacting and losing sight of the more durable and investable trends.

There have been several instances of misleading data. For instance, the ISM hit a contractionary level of 48 in January of this year which led many to believe that a recession was imminent. This has proven to be incorrect as the economy is forecasted to expand by 2% on a real basis this year. Weakness in manufacturing has been more than offset by strong household balance sheets, wage growth, and growth in services.

Reider also believes that investors should temper their urge to make bold predictions for 2024 or the long-term given the number of unpredictable forces of a historical nature, impacting the global economy. There is a wide range of possible outcomes and major potential ramifications in terms of geopolitics and financial markets, so it’s important to not fall prey to short-term volatility.

Finsum: Blackrock’s Rick Reider shared why investors shouldn’t overreact to economic data even though this is the temptation with the Fed close to the end of its hiking cycle.

