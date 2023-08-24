Don’t Be Discouraged by SoFi Stock’s Recent Retreat

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

After a challenging 2022 due to surging interest rates, the stock market has found solace in 2023. Investors are rejoicing as the Nasdaq Composite index has surged by 31%, which bodes well for the fintech sector.

Notably, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock has outshone this performance, skyrocketing 88% this year, despite a 16% dip since August’s onset.

SOFI stock initially surged post-earnings, then retreated to single digits, continuing its downward trend. Despite recent frustrations, this price reversal doesn’t necessarily indicate a negative shift in the overall narrative.

While short-term performance remains uncertain, the enduring growth potential of this financial disruptor supports the likelihood of future price increases. Let’s dig deeper and discuss why SOFI stock could be a good one to consider at these levels.

Good News in the Fintech Sector

After SoFi Technologies released Q2 earnings on July 31, its stock surged 20%, but later gave up most of those gains. The company achieved a Q2 record revenue of $498 million, up 37% year-over-year. It had a remarkable 248% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA to $77 million.

SoFi’s shares surged after strong Q2 results, with a net loss of $47.5 million that halved compared to last year. Improved guidance and the potential for Q4 GAAP profitability excited investors amid the company’s history of losses.

SoFi’s CEO Anthony Noto highlighted the company’s record adjusted EBITDA of $77 million and strong margins.

The addition of over 584,000 new members brought the total to 6.2 million, a 44% year-over-year increase. However, the decline in stock price raises questions about its valuation as a “neobank” versus a traditional bank.

High Potential Ahead

The rejection of the plan to forgive student loans and the resumption of payments in October led to a 37% surge in SoFi’s shares.

The company’s foundation revolves around affordable education, with student loan refinancing being a core product. As payments resume, consumers might turn to SoFi for relief, especially as they face financial challenges.

SoFi is advancing towards profitability with significant growth in adjusted EBITDA, increasing 278% to $77 million. In the financial services sector, contribution loss reduced to $4.3 million, from $54 million, showing positive variable profits.

Management attributes this improvement to better product monetization and operating leverage from rapid scaling. This indicates potential net profits in the near future.

What Now

SoFi is riding high on 2023’s positive momentum, evident in its stock performance. Yet, potential investors must weigh their choices carefully.

While student loan refinance boosts the digital bank, loan repayment issues could pose financial risks. The company’s current price-to-sales ratio is 4.3-times, significantly higher than earlier this year, making valuation a crucial factor in your evaluation.

Management affirms progress towards achieving net profitability by Q4 2023. Despite an initial surge, SoFi stock has since dropped over 8%, potentially because of concerns about overvaluation.

Presently, SoFi shares trade below 5-times trailing-12-month sales, a reasonable figure considering its growth trajectory and imminent profitability. This suggests substantial growth potential ahead for SoFi’s stock.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

