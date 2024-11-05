Donnelley Financial Solutions price target lowered to $70 from $80 at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered the firm’s price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) to $70 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Donnelly Financial’s Q3 results were in line on thet op line, but missed on the bottom line, and the company provided lower Q4 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm emphasizes upside from any pickup in capital markets activity, its strong recurring software profile, and its low ~7x FY25E EV/EBITDA valuation level.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DFIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.