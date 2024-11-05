News & Insights

Donnelley Financial Solutions price target lowered to $70 from $80 at B. Riley

November 05, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

B. Riley lowered the firm’s price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) to $70 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Donnelly Financial’s Q3 results were in line on thet op line, but missed on the bottom line, and the company provided lower Q4 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm emphasizes upside from any pickup in capital markets activity, its strong recurring software profile, and its low ~7x FY25E EV/EBITDA valuation level.

Stocks mentioned

DFIN

