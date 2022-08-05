Donnelley Financial Solutions' (NYSE:DFIN) 51% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) share price has flown 243% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 60% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Donnelley Financial Solutions investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Donnelley Financial Solutions was able to grow its EPS at 36% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 51% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:DFIN Earnings Per Share Growth August 5th 2022

We know that Donnelley Financial Solutions has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Donnelley Financial Solutions' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Donnelley Financial Solutions has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 20% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 15%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Donnelley Financial Solutions (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

