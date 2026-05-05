Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $33.5 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $31.0 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $205.5 million from $201.1 million last year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.5 Mln. vs. $31.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $205.5 Mln vs. $201.1 Mln last year.

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