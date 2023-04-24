Donnelley Financial Solutions (FRA:1DN) Price Target Increased by 21.18% to 44.36

The average one-year price target for Donnelley Financial Solutions (FRA:1DN) has been revised to 44.36 / share. This is an increase of 21.18% from the prior estimate of 36.60 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.17 to a high of 54.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.34% from the latest reported closing price of 40.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donnelley Financial Solutions. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DN is 0.25%, an increase of 41.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 30,936K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Simcoe Capital Management holds 3,795K shares representing 12.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,855K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DN by 5.61% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,826K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DN by 3.17% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,505K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DN by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,168K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DN by 99.90% over the last quarter.

