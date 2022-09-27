Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (Symbol: DFIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.17, changing hands as low as $35.13 per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFIN's low point in its 52 week range is $24.60 per share, with $52.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.14.

