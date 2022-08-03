Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (Symbol: DFIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.79, changing hands as high as $41.62 per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 21.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFIN's low point in its 52 week range is $24.60 per share, with $52.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.53.

