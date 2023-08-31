Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Price Target Increased by 6.86% to 55.59

The average one-year price target for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) has been revised to 55.59 / share. This is an increase of 6.86% from the prior estimate of 52.02 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.58% from the latest reported closing price of 49.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donnelley Financial Solutions. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFIN is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.46% to 29,999K shares. The put/call ratio of DFIN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Simcoe Capital Management holds 3,434K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795K shares, representing a decrease of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 6.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,773K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,070K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 11.14% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 1,042K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 6.14% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 967K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares, representing a decrease of 60.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 33.58% over the last quarter.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. DFIN provides domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of its clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets Vuctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers con dence with the right solutions in moments that matter.

