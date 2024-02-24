The average one-year price target for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) has been revised to 67.32 / share. This is an increase of 10.46% from the prior estimate of 60.94 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 75.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.52% from the latest reported closing price of 63.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donnelley Financial Solutions. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFIN is 0.22%, an increase of 5.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 30,419K shares. The put/call ratio of DFIN is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Simcoe Capital Management holds 2,486K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares, representing a decrease of 22.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 9.35% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,685K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,773K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 21.82% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 1,384K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing an increase of 27.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 46.96% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 948K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 4.32% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 886K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares, representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Background Information



Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. DFIN provides domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of its clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets Vuctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers con dence with the right solutions in moments that matter.

