DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLTNS Earnings Results: $DFIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLTNS ($DFIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.40 per share, missing estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $156,300,000, missing estimates of $172,570,403 by $-16,270,403.

DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLTNS Insider Trading Activity

DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLTNS insiders have traded $DFIN stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY JACOBOWITZ has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 502,640 shares for an estimated $32,105,277 .

. DANIEL LEIB (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $4,553,466 .

. DAVID A GARDELLA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $188,045

DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLTNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLTNS stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

