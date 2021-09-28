Donnelley Financial (DFIN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 6.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $35.88 in the previous session. Donnelley Financial Solutions has gained 109.1% since the start of the year compared to the 23.8% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -12.3% return for the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 4, 2021, Donnelley Financial reported EPS of $1.38 versus consensus estimate of $0.87 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 14.22%.

For the current fiscal year, Donnelley Financial is expected to post earnings of $4.07 per share on $924.3 million in revenues. This represents a 96.62% change in EPS on a 3.33% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.43 per share on $969.5 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.85% and 4.89%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Donnelley Financial may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Donnelley Financial has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 24.5X versus its peer group's average of 24.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Donnelley Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Donnelley Financial passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Donnelley Financial shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.