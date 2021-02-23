Donnelley (DFIN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Donnelley Financial Solutions DFIN is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $185 million, calling for a decline of 2.79% year on year. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 23 cents per share, suggesting 4.55% year-over-year growth.



Notably, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 119.54%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.



Factors at Play



Donnelley Financial’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from additional cost reductions. Its aggressive approach toward managing the cost structure is anticipated to have cushioned the company’s bottom-line performance to some extent during the period in discussion. The company also expects interest expenses to be significantly lower sequentially.



However, the divestiture of the DLS Worldwide business, which is expected to have closed in the fourth quarter, is likely to have negatively impacted the operating cash flow during the quarter.



Moreover, the adverse impact of the pandemic is expected to have led to a year-over-year decline of 12-18% in revenues.



Previous disposition of the company’s GDS business and closure of its business operations in Chile are expected to have led to another $25-million headwind to the top line.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Donnelley Financial this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Donnelley Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



