Dongwu Cement Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Dongwu Cement International Ltd. announced unanimous approval for all resolutions presented at its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 23, 2024. The approved items include the re-election of executive directors, the fixing of director remuneration, the re-appointment of BDO Limited as auditors, and the granting of mandates for share issuance and buy-backs. The total voting shares represented at the AGM were 552 million, and all resolutions passed with a 100% vote in favor.

