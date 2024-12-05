Dongwu Cement Announces Special Dividend for Shareholders

Dongwu Cement International Ltd. (HK:0695) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dongwu Cement International Ltd. has announced a special dividend of HK0.136 per share, payable on January 10, 2025. Shareholders must ensure their names are registered by December 23, 2024, to qualify for the dividend. The company’s share register will be closed from December 20 to December 23, 2024.

For further insights into HK:0695 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.