Dongwu Cement Announces Special Dividend for Shareholders

December 05, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Dongwu Cement International Ltd. (HK:0695) has released an update.

Dongwu Cement International Ltd. has announced a special dividend of HK0.136 per share, payable on January 10, 2025. Shareholders must ensure their names are registered by December 23, 2024, to qualify for the dividend. The company’s share register will be closed from December 20 to December 23, 2024.

