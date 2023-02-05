US Markets
Dongwon Industries eyes acquiring McDonald's Korea, decision yet to be made

SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Dongwon Industries Co Ltd 006040.KS in a regulatory filing on Monday said it is considering buying the local unit of U.S. fast-food chain McDonald's Corp MCD.N.

The unit is wholly owned by its parent's U.S. headquarters.

Last year, McDonald's Korea said it was seeking a new owner, nearly six years after its first failed attempt.

