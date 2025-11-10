Markets

Dongsuh Foods Set To Launch Two New Ready To Drink 'Maxim Espresso TOP Barrel Aged Flavored Coffee'

November 10, 2025 — 08:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Dongsuh Foods Corp., a subsidiary of Dong Suh Cos., Inc. (026960.KS) is set to launch two new Ready to Drink or RTD coffee drinks, 'Maxim Espresso TOP Barrel Aged Flavored Coffee', on November 11, 2025.

"Barrel Aged" coffee is a method of aging coffee beans in oak barrels that previously held whiskey, wine, etc. for a certain period of time to infuse the unique flavor of the barrel.

This is a rare concept in the domestic coffee market, and Dongsuh Foods has launched it for consumers who prefer a special coffee experience.

"Maxim Espresso TOP Barrel Aged Flavored Coffee" combines the flavor of barrel aged coffee with the deep taste of Maxim TOP Americano to provide the optimal balance. Customers can choose between the soft 'Mild' with a fruity scent and the rich-bodied 'Bold' according to their taste.

The package features an oak barrel design so that you can intuitively feel the barrel-aged concept. It is also convenient to carry around in a 380ml can type.

The recommended retail price for two 380ml bottles of 'Maxim Espresso T.O.P Barrel Aged Flavored Coffee' is 3,300 Korean won at convenience stores.

