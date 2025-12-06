Dongkuk Structures & Construction Company (KOSDAQ:100130) Price Target Decreased by 11.54% to 2,346.00

The average one-year price target for Dongkuk Structures & Construction Company (KOSDAQ:100130) has been revised to ₩2,346.00 / share. This is a decrease of 11.54% from the prior estimate of ₩2,652.00 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩2,323.00 to a high of ₩2,415.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.72% from the latest reported closing price of ₩2,045.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dongkuk Structures & Construction Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 100130 is 0.00%, an increase of 17.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 127K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 100130 by 3.86% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 46.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 100130 by 80.55% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 16.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 100130 by 28.45% over the last quarter.

DFSE - Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

