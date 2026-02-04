Dongkuk Steel Mill Company (KOSE:460860) Price Target Decreased by 14.85% to 13,260.00

The average one-year price target for Dongkuk Steel Mill Company (KOSE:460860) has been revised to ₩13,260.00 / share. This is a decrease of 14.85% from the prior estimate of ₩15,572.00 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩10,100.00 to a high of ₩15,750.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.23% from the latest reported closing price of ₩8,380.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dongkuk Steel Mill Company. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 460860 is 0.01%, an increase of 12.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.36% to 2,102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 429K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 394K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 460860 by 7.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 262K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 206K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 187K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 460860 by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.