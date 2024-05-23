Dongguang Chemical Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Dongguang Chemical Ltd. (HK:1702) has released an update.

Dongguang Chemical Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, were unanimously passed by shareholders. Key decisions included the approval of the audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. The company also received mandates to allocate shares, repurchase shares, and add repurchased shares to their mandate.

For further insights into HK:1702 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.