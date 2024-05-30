Dongguan Bank’s AGM: Unanimous Approvals

Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd Class H (HK:9889) has released an update.

Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with a majority of shareholders attending and voting unanimously in favor of all proposed resolutions. These resolutions included the appointment of new executive and non-executive directors for its fifth session Board of Directors and the distribution of the final dividend. The bank emphasized that all procedures were in compliance with company law and its articles.

For further insights into HK:9889 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.