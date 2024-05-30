News & Insights

Dongguan Bank Announces Board Structure and Committees

May 30, 2024

Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd Class H (HK:9889) has released an update.

Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. has detailed the composition of its board, comprising executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. LU Guofeng serving as Chairman. The bank has established six committees, each tasked with various strategic and oversight functions, and has designated members and chairpersons for these committees, highlighting a structured governance approach.

