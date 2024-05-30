Dongfeng Motor Plans Share Repurchase Vote

News & Insights

Dongfeng Motor Group Co (HK:0489) has released an update.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. has announced a meeting for H Shareholders to be held on June 21, 2024, to vote on a special resolution granting the Board a general mandate to repurchase up to 5.1% of the company’s H shares. The repurchase plan includes determining the repurchase specifics like timing and price, and handling the cancellation and reduction of the company’s registered capital post-repurchase.

