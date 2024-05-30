Dongfeng Motor Plans Share Repurchase Vote

Dongfeng Motor Group Co (HK:0489) has released an update.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. has announced a meeting for H Shareholders to be held on June 21, 2024, to vote on a special resolution granting the Board a general mandate to repurchase up to 5.1% of the company’s H shares. The repurchase plan includes determining the repurchase specifics like timing and price, and handling the cancellation and reduction of the company’s registered capital post-repurchase.

For further insights into HK:0489 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.