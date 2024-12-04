News & Insights

Stocks

Dongfeng Motor Group Schedules Shareholder Meeting for Amendments

December 04, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dongfeng Motor Group Co (HK:0489) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dongfeng Motor Group Co is set to hold an H Share Class Meeting on December 20, 2024, to approve proposed amendments to its Articles of Association. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on these changes, which aim to update the governance structure of the company. This meeting holds significance for investors as it could influence the company’s future strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:0489 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNFGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.