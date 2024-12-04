Dongfeng Motor Group Schedules Shareholder Meeting for Amendments

Dongfeng Motor Group Co (HK:0489) has released an update.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co is set to hold an H Share Class Meeting on December 20, 2024, to approve proposed amendments to its Articles of Association. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on these changes, which aim to update the governance structure of the company. This meeting holds significance for investors as it could influence the company’s future strategic direction.

