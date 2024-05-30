Dongfeng Motor Group Schedules 2023 AGM

Dongfeng Motor Group Co (HK:0489) has released an update.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2023, scheduled for June 21, 2024, in Wuhan, China. Shareholders are to consider reports from the board, supervisory committee, and auditors, as well as approve profit distribution for 2023 and interim dividend decisions for 2024. Additionally, the appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors for 2024 and a special mandate for the repurchase of up to 5.1% of the company’s H shares will be on the agenda.

