Dongfeng Motor Group Plans Shareholder Meeting for Amendments

December 04, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dongfeng Motor Group Co (HK:0489) has released an update.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co is set to hold a Domestic Share Class Meeting on December 20, 2024, in Wuhan, China. The meeting will focus on adopting amendments to the company’s Articles of Association, which aim to streamline corporate governance. These changes could potentially impact shareholder rights and the company’s future direction.

For further insights into HK:0489 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

