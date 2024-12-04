Dongfeng Motor Group Plans Shareholder Meeting for Amendments

Dongfeng Motor Group Co (HK:0489) has released an update.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co is set to hold a Domestic Share Class Meeting on December 20, 2024, in Wuhan, China. The meeting will focus on adopting amendments to the company’s Articles of Association, which aim to streamline corporate governance. These changes could potentially impact shareholder rights and the company’s future direction.

