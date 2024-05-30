News & Insights

Dongfeng Motor Group Plans Share Buyback Vote

May 30, 2024 — 06:46 am EDT

Dongfeng Motor Group Co (HK:0489) has released an update.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co has announced a Domestic Share Class Meeting to be held in Wuhan on June 21, 2024, where shareholders will vote on a special resolution empowering the Board to repurchase up to 5.1% of the company’s H shares. The buyback plan includes determining the repurchase specifics, such as timing and price, and the subsequent cancellation of the repurchased shares, which will affect the company’s capital structure.

