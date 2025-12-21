Dongfeng Motor Group Company (DNFGF) Price Target Decreased by 10.78% to 1.08

The average one-year price target for Dongfeng Motor Group Company (OTCPK:DNFGF) has been revised to $1.08 / share. This is a decrease of 10.78% from the prior estimate of $1.21 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.41 to a high of $1.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 237.27% from the latest reported closing price of $0.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dongfeng Motor Group Company. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNFGF is 0.11%, an increase of 15.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 149,851K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,412K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,880K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNFGF by 0.42% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,699K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,583K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNFGF by 3.33% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 17,652K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,200K shares , representing an increase of 30.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNFGF by 4.88% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,158K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 9,902K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,636K shares , representing an increase of 53.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNFGF by 117.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.