Dongfang Electrical Machinery (HKEX:1072) Price Target Decreased by 8.86% to 15.34

The average one-year price target for Dongfang Electrical Machinery (HKEX:1072) has been revised to 15.34 / share. This is an decrease of 8.86% from the prior estimate of 16.83 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.73 to a high of 19.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.06% from the latest reported closing price of 11.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dongfang Electrical Machinery. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 23.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1072 is 0.06%, a decrease of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.15% to 20,886K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 5,172K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,904K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,720K shares, representing a decrease of 28.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1072 by 38.90% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,457K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 1,391K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 973K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing a decrease of 27.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1072 by 17.11% over the last quarter.

