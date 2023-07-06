Dongfang Electrical Machinery (HKEX:1072) Price Target Decreased by 5.49% to 12.68

The average one-year price target for Dongfang Electrical Machinery (HKEX:1072) has been revised to 12.68 / share. This is an decrease of 5.49% from the prior estimate of 13.42 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.29 to a high of 16.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.46% from the latest reported closing price of 10.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dongfang Electrical Machinery. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 8.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1072 is 0.10%, an increase of 57.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.30% to 28,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 5,917K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,172K shares, representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1072 by 6.06% over the last quarter.

VCGEX - Emerging Economies Fund holds 4,106K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,904K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,682K shares, representing a decrease of 26.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1072 by 40.32% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,490K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,457K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

