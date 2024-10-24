Dongfang Electric Updates Share Registrar Office

Dongfang Electric (HK:1072) has released an update.

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from November 1, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This change is significant for investors managing their shares and certificates with Dongfang Electric.

