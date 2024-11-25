News & Insights

Dongfang Electric Gains Approval for A Shares Issuance

November 25, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Dongfang Electric (HK:1072) has released an update.

Dongfang Electric has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to issue A Shares to specific targets, marking a significant step in the company’s financial strategy. The issuance will be conducted in compliance with the submitted proposal to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, with the approval valid for 12 months. This move could attract investor interest as the company continues to align with regulatory standards.

