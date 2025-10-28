Dongfang Electric Corporation (SHSE:600875) Price Target Increased by 15.71% to 27.61

The average one-year price target for Dongfang Electric Corporation (SHSE:600875) has been revised to CN¥27.61 / share. This is an increase of 15.71% from the prior estimate of CN¥23.87 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥23.23 to a high of CN¥39.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.18% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥21.05 / share.

Fund Sentiment

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dongfang Electric Corporation. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600875 is 0.03%, an increase of 36.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.09% to 11,245K shares.

Other Shareholders

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,924K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,692K shares , representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600875 by 35.02% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,838K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600875 by 3.18% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 914K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMRSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Equity Fund Class R6 holds 784K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 665K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600875 by 3.39% over the last quarter.

