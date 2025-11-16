Dongfang Electric Corporation (SEHK:1072) Price Target Increased by 14.67% to 29.00

The average one-year price target for Dongfang Electric Corporation (SEHK:1072) has been revised to HK$29.00 / share. This is an increase of 14.67% from the prior estimate of HK$25.29 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$22.48 to a high of HK$38.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.26% from the latest reported closing price of HK$22.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dongfang Electric Corporation. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1072 is 0.09%, an increase of 58.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 24,874K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 5,969K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,727K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,663K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1072 by 62.03% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,726K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,174K shares , representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1072 by 72.43% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,632K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares , representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1072 by 78.12% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 859K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

