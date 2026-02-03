Markets
Donerail Group Confirms Plans To Buy MarineMax For $35/Share In Cash

February 03, 2026 — 08:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Donerail Group, a merchant bank, confirmed on Tuesday that it has submitted a non-binding indicative proposal to buy MarineMax, Inc. (HZO), a recreational boat dealer, for $35 per share in cash.

The proposal implies a total transaction value of around $1.1 billion, excluding floor plan financing, and represents a 38% premium over HZO's 60-day volume-weighted average price of $25.45.

Donerail is currently one of HZO's largest shareholders and beneficially owns over 4% of the outstanding shares.

Jefferies LLC is acting as financial advisor to Donerail, while Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP is serving as legal counsel.

HZO was up by 1.06% at $30.40 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

RTTNews
