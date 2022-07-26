Donegal Group's (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) Dividend Will Be $0.165

The board of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.165 per share on the 15th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Donegal Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 72% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, could fall by 0.3% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 75%, which is definitely on the higher side.

NasdaqGS:DGIC.A Historic Dividend July 26th 2022

Donegal Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.48 total annually to $0.66. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.2% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Unfortunately, Donegal Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On Donegal Group's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Donegal Group that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

