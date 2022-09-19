Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) insider upped their holding by 5.3% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Donegal Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DGIC.A ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Donegal Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Jack Hess was not their only acquisition of Donegal Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$13.73 per share in a US$52k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$14.26. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Donegal Group share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jack Hess.

Jack Hess bought a total of 12.78k shares over the year at an average price of US$13.85. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:DGIC.A Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Donegal Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Donegal Group insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Donegal Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Donegal Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Donegal Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

