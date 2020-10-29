Dividends
DGICB

Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.132 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DGICB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DGICB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12, the dividend yield is 4.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGICB was $12, representing a -17.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.61 and a 14.18% increase over the 52 week low of $10.51.

DGICB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). DGICB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DGICB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DGICB

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular