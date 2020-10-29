Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.132 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DGICB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DGICB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12, the dividend yield is 4.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGICB was $12, representing a -17.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.61 and a 14.18% increase over the 52 week low of $10.51.

DGICB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). DGICB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DGICB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.