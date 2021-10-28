Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.142 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DGICB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DGICB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.81, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGICB was $14.81, representing a -9.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.36 and a 25.4% increase over the 52 week low of $11.81.

DGICB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). DGICB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.04.

