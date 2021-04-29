Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICB) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.142 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DGICB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.16, the dividend yield is 3.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGICB was $15.16, representing a -7.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.36 and a 41.42% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

DGICB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). DGICB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85.

