Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DGICA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DGICA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.13, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGICA was $14.13, representing a -12.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.19 and a 25.92% increase over the 52 week low of $11.22.

DGICA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). DGICA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports DGICA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 53.47%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

