Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DGICA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DGICA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.58, the dividend yield is 4.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGICA was $14.58, representing a -11.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.48 and a 9.21% increase over the 52 week low of $13.35.

DGICA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). DGICA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports DGICA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -31.82%, compared to an industry average of 14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dgica Dividend History page.

